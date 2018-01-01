Electric Scooter / Skateboard Hybrid
Scooterboard Specs
- Motor Power: 250W
- Top Speed: 15.5 mph
- Max Load: 265 lbs
- Weight: 22 lbs
- Battery: Lithium 4.3 Ah
- Range: 7.5 miles per charge (can vary based on conditions)
- Charge Time: 2.5 hours
- Climbing Ability: ~8 degrees (depending on payload)
- Folding Handle: Quickly locks into place with a single motion
- Throttle / Brake: Hard-wired into handle - no wireless controller
- Regeneration: During braking and kick off
- Motor Resistance: Very little to none when powered off
Practical & Portable
With Scooterboard's folding and locking handle, you can take it with you anywhere you go. In fact, you don't even need to carry it when not riding! In the folded position, Scooterboard is designed to roll next to you like luggage.
The Best Electric Scooter
Scooterboard is unique because you don't need to be an expert in board sports to carve like a pro. The experience feels like riding a skateboard, but with so much more stability and control. Grown adults and kids alike can learn to ride in just one quick session.
What Comes In The Box
- Scooterboard
- Charger
- Handle adjustment tool
- User Manual
